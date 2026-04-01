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Nvidia corporation logo displayed on smartphone. Nvidia is a global leader in artificial intelligence hardware and software
April 1, 2026 6:11 AM 3 min read

5 Stocks In The Spotlight From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Last Month

U.S. stocks settled higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 1,100 points during the session as President Donald Trump signaled a potential end to military operations in Iran within weeks.

However, stocks recorded losses last month, with the S&P 500 losing 5.1%, logging its worst monthly performance since 2022. The Dow dipped 5.4%, while the Nasdaq fell 4.8% in March.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Analyst: Michael Ciarmoli

Analyst: Brian Brophy

Analyst: Cody Acree

Analyst: Atif Malik

Analyst: Srini Pajjuri

Photo via Shutterstock

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