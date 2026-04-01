MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 1.

Analysts expect the Melville, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, up from 72 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct's quarterly revenue is $931.83 million (it reported $891.72 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 19, MSC Industrial Supply declared a cash dividend of 87 cents per share.

MSC Industrial Direct shares gained 2.6% to close at $92.27 on Tuesday.

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