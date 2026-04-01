Lamb Weston Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 1.

Analysts expect the Eagle, Idaho-based company to report quarterly earnings of 61 cents per share, down from $1.10 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston's quarterly revenue is $1.49 billion (it reported $1.52 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 19, the company reported second-quarter net sales growth of 1% year-over-year to $1.62 billion, ahead of the $1.59 billion estimate.

Lamb Weston shares gained 3.2% to close at $42.26 on Tuesday.

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