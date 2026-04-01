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Conagra logo on wall
April 1, 2026 3:38 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Conagra Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 1.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share. That's down from the 51 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Conagra's quarterly revenue is $2.76 billion (it reported $2.84 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 31, Conagra Brands announced a quarterly dividend payment of 35 cents per share.

Shares of Conagra fell 0.1% to close at $15.72 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying CAG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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