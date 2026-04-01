Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Conagra Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 1.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share. That's down from the 51 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Conagra's quarterly revenue is $2.76 billion (it reported $2.84 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 31, Conagra Brands announced a quarterly dividend payment of 35 cents per share.

Shares of Conagra fell 0.1% to close at $15.72 on Tuesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying CAG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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