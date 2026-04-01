UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 1.

Analysts expect the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share. That's down from the $1.40 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for UniFirst's quarterly revenue is $614.91 million (it reported $602.22 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 11, UniFirst announced it will be acquired by Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) .

Shares of UniFirst gained 0.9% to close at $251.59 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying UNF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock