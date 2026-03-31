Progress Software Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Monday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.57 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $247.799 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $246.401 million.
Progress Software raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.82-$5.96 to $5.91-$6.03 and also increased sales guidance from $986.000 million-$1.000 billion to $988.000 million-$1.000 billion.
Progress Software shares dipped 6.6% to trade at $26.38 on Tuesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Progress Software following earnings announcement.
- Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained Progress Software with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $57.
- Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $65 to $45.
- Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained Progress Software with a Hold and lowered the price target from $45 to $34.
Considering buying PRGS stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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