Progress Software Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.57 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $247.799 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $246.401 million.

Progress Software raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.82-$5.96 to $5.91-$6.03 and also increased sales guidance from $986.000 million-$1.000 billion to $988.000 million-$1.000 billion.

Progress Software shares dipped 6.6% to trade at $26.38 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Progress Software following earnings announcement.

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained Progress Software with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $57.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $65 to $45.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained Progress Software with a Hold and lowered the price target from $45 to $34.

Considering buying PRGS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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