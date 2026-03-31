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USA Rare Earth company logo displayed on homepage website
March 31, 2026 11:55 AM 1 min read

USA Rare Earth Analyst Cuts Price Target After Q4 Print

The USA Rare Earth Analyst: Gianarikas maintained a Buy rating, and lowered the price target from $33 to $29.

The USA Rare Earth Thesis: The company reported revenues of $1.6 million. It exceeded the consensus expectation of zero sales, Gianarikas said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

USA Rare Earth reported a net loss of around $26.4 million or 19 cents per share. That’s well below expectations for a net loss of $22.4 million and 17 cents per share, he added.

The analyst stated that the company mentioned the following milestones for 2026:

"Our $29 price target better reflects anticipated dilution from US government funding and PIPE proceeds (announced in January) as well as dilution associated with the recently announced TMRC acquisition," he further wrote.

USAR Price Action: Shares of USA Rare Earth had risen by 2.74% to $14.62 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock

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