These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Phreesia Following Q4 Results

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and cut its FY27 sales guidance on Monday.

Phreesia reported fourth-quarter earnings of 2 cents, missing the consensus of 7 cents. Sales reached $127.07 million, up 16% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $126.62 million.

The average number of healthcare service clients (AHSCs) was 4,658 in the quarter, up 7% year-over-year.

Phreesia on Monday lowered its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $510–$520 million, down from $545–$559 million, citing reduced visibility into pharma client spending and weaker-than-expected commitments for the second half of the year.

“We achieved several critical financial milestones ahead of our internal targets, including achieving positive GAAP net income ($2.3 million) and crossing $100 million of Adjusted EBITDA1 and $50 million of free cash flow2 ($78.8 million net cash from operating activities) for fiscal year 2026,” said CEO and Co-Founder Chaim Indig.

Phreesia shares dipped 28.6% to $8.14 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Phreesia following earnings announcement.

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