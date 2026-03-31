Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 31.

Analysts expect the West Jordan, Utah-based company to report quarterly loss of 10 cents per share, versus a profit of 4 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse quarterly revenue is $334.88 million (it reported $340.4 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 3, Sportsman’s Warehouse reported fourth-quarter preliminary net Sales of $334.9 million and FY25 net sales of $1.209 billion.

Sportsman’s Warehouse shares gained 2.4% to close at $1.30 on Monday.

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