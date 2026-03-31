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March 31, 2026 8:16 AM 1 min read

Sportsman's Warehouse Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 31.

Analysts expect the West Jordan, Utah-based company to report quarterly loss of 10 cents per share, versus a profit of 4 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse quarterly revenue is $334.88 million (it reported $340.4 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 3, Sportsman’s Warehouse reported fourth-quarter preliminary net Sales of $334.9 million and FY25 net sales of $1.209 billion.

Sportsman’s Warehouse shares gained 2.4% to close at $1.30 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying SPWH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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