PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 31.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of 3.30 per share, up from $3.27 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for PVH's quarterly revenue is $2.43 billion (it reported $2.37 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 4, PVH declared a quarterly cash dividend of 3.75 cents per share.

PVH shares gained 0.2% to close at $66.56 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying PVH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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