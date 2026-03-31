Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp RH Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 31.

Analysts expect the Corte Madera, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share. That's up from the $1.58 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for RH's quarterly revenue is $873.25 million (it reported $812.41 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 27, RH named Veronica Schnitzius as president, chief manufacturing & sourcing officer.

Shares of RH gained 0.9% to close at $132.02 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying RH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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