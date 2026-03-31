NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 31.

Analysts expect the Beaverton, Oregon-based company to report quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share. That's down from the 54 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Nike's quarterly revenue is $11.23 billion (it reported $11.27 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in 10 straight quarters.

Shares of Nike fell 0.3% to close at $51.24 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying NKE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock