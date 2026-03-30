McCormick Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 31.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share. That's down slightly from 60 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for McCormick’s quarterly revenue is $1.79 billion (it reported $1.61 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

McCormick & Company recently confirmed that it’s engaged in discussions with Unilever regarding a potential strategic transaction involving its Foods business.

Shares of McCormick gained 2.9% to close at $53.07 on Friday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying MKC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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