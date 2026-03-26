These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Chewy Following Q4 Results

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) on Wednesday delivered a stronger‑than‑expected fourth quarter and rolled out a solid fiscal guidance for 2026.

Chewy posted fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, beating the consensus of 20 cents and within the management guidance of 24 cents to 27 cents.

The retailer of pet supplies reported sales of $3.265 billion, up 0.5% year over year (+8.1% on a normalized 13-week basis), compared to the consensus of $3.262 billion and the management guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.26 billion.

Chewy expects first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 40-45 cents per share versus the consensus of 27 cents. The pet product retailer forecasts first-quarter sales of $3.33 billion-$3.36 billion compared to the consensus of $3.393 billion.

Chewy expects fiscal 2026 sales of $13.60 billion-$13.75 billion compared to the consensus of $13.723 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be 6.6%-6.8%.

Chewy shares fell 0.3% to $26.50 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Braze following earnings announcement.

BNP Paribas analyst Chris Bottiglieri reiterated Chewy with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $38 to $28.

Citizens analyst Andrew Boone maintained the stock with a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $48 to $45.

Considering buying CHWY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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