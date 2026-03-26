Oxford Industries Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, March 26.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings of 3 cents per share, down from $1.37 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries' quarterly revenue is $371.84 million (it reported $390.5 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 10, Oxford Industries posted upbeat third-quarter results but slashed its FY25 guidance below estimates.

Oxford Industries shares fell 2.5% to close at $32.97 on Wednesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

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