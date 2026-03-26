Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Designer Brands Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, March 26.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Ohio-based company to report quarterly loss of 49 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 44 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Designer Brands' quarterly revenue is $718.91 million (it reported $713.57 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 11, Designer Brands named Sheamus Toal as EVP, CFO and principal financial officer.

Shares of Designer Brands gained 3% to close at $5.43 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $7 on March 19, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $7.5 to $6.5 on March 11, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying DBI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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