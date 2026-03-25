Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Cintas Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 25.

Analysts expect the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share. That's up from $1.13 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Cintas' quarterly revenue is $2.82 billion (it reported $2.61 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 11, Cintas agreed to acquire Unifirst (NYSE:UNF) for $310 per share in cash and stock, representing an enterprise value of approximately $5.5 billion.

Shares of Cintas fell 1.7% to close at $178.13 on Tuesday.

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Considering buying CTAS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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