The eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) trade has been all about vision, but one stock is being priced like it has none.

Eve Holding, Inc (NYSE:EVEX) is trading near $2.50, yet JPMorgan analyst Marcelo Motta sees a path to $6—implying ra 140% upside. The disconnect isn't hype; it’s a market that may be underpricing progress.

The eVTOL Valuation Gap

Start with where it trades.

That kind of gap usually signals a difference in execution—or perception. JPMorgan's view is that it's the latter.

De-Risking In Real Time

What sets Eve apart is how it's progressing.

Motta notes that the company has already completed more than 28 flight tests, logging over an hour of flight time as it moves through a structured certification plan. That includes a ramp to hundreds of flights and multiple prototypes ahead of its targeted entry into service.

In a sector where timelines slip easily, that kind of measured progress matters.

Liquidity Is The Backstop

Then there's the balance sheet.

Eve holds over $540 million in liquidity, enough to fund operations through at least 2027–2028, even as spending ramps up. JPMorgan notes that the stock is now trading at its lowest level relative to net liquidity since its listing, suggesting that much of the downside may already be priced in.

The Market May Be Looking The Wrong Way

Eve also brings scale. Its pipeline includes roughly 2,700 aircraft in non-binding orders, representing about $13.5 billion in potential value, as well as a growing services opportunity.

The eVTOL race isn't just about who gets there first. It's about who survives the journey.

And right now, JPMorgan is making a different call: the most discounted name in the space may also be one of the most de-risked.

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