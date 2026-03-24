Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp AAR Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 24.

Analysts expect the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share. That's up from 99 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AAR's quarterly revenue is $812.58 million (it reported $678.2 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 26, AAR signed a new agreement with Otto Instrument Service.

Shares of AAR gained 2.1% to close at $103.49 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying AIR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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