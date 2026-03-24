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March 24, 2026 3:33 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp AAR Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 24.

Analysts expect the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share. That's up from 99 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AAR's quarterly revenue is $812.58 million (it reported $678.2 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 26, AAR signed a new agreement with Otto Instrument Service.

Shares of AAR gained 2.1% to close at $103.49 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying AIR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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