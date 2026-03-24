Braze Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 24.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share. That's up from 12 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Braze's quarterly revenue is $198.22 million (it reported $160.4 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Friday, TD Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood maintained Braze with a Buy and lowered the price target from $43 to $30, while DA Davidson analyst Clark Wright maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $42 to $30. BTIG analyst Nick Altmann also maintained Braze with a Buy and slashed the price target from $45 to $25.

Shares of Braze gained 3.2% to close at $18.92 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying BRZE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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