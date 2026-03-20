Intuitive Machines Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) on Thursday reported downbeat fourth-quarter sales results.

The company reported revenue of $44.78 million, missing the consensus estimate of $53.68 million.

CEO Steve Altemus said 2025 was a “transformational year” for the company, pointing to the completion of its second lunar mission, expansion into national security space programs and acquisitions, including KinetX Aerospace and Lanteris Space Systems, as part of efforts to expand scale and growth opportunities.

Intuitive anticipates fiscal-year revenue of $900.00 million to $1.00 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $720.86 million.

Intuitive shares rose 2.5% to trade at $19.39 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Intuitive following earnings announcement.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard maintained Intuitive Machines with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $16 to $26.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $22.5 to $24.

Considering buying LUNR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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