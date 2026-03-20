These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Accenture Following Q2 Results

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday posted upbeat earnings for its fiscal second-quarter and issued a cautious outlook.

Accenture issued a softer-than-expected full-year earnings forecast and a cautious revenue outlook for the third quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $2.84. The company reported sales of $18.04 billion, slightly exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $17.84 billion.

Accenture raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $71.763 billion to $73.157 billion, up from its prior forecast of $71.066 billion to $73.157 billion, but below the analyst consensus estimate of $73.917 billion.

The company now expects fiscal 2026 GAAP earnings per share of $13.25 to $13.50, compared with its earlier guidance of $13.12 to $13.50 and a consensus estimate of $13.51. Adjusted earnings per share are projected at $13.65 to $13.90, up from the prior range of $13.52 to $13.90, versus the analyst consensus of $13.86.

Accenture shares fell 2% to trade at $199.55 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Accenture following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained Accenture with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $330 to $265.

Guggenheim analyst Jonathan Lee maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $275 to $250.

RBC Capital analyst Daniel R. Perlin maintained Accenture with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $295 to $253.

Considering buying ACN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock