Signet Jewelers Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Strong Q4 Results

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) on Thursday posted strong fourth-quarter results and raised its dividend.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $6.25. This beat the analyst estimate of $6.11. Revenue reached $2.345 billion, slightly above expectations of $2.342 billion.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. The payout is scheduled for May 22, 2026. This marks nearly a 10% increase. It is also the fifth straight year of dividend growth.

Signet expects first-quarter sales between $1.53 billion and $1.57 billion. This compares with the analyst estimate of $1.559 billion. For fiscal 2027, the company forecasts adjusted EPS of $8.80 to $10.74. Analysts expect $10.59. Sales are projected between $6.6 billion and $6.9 billion. This is slightly below the $6.896 billion consensus estimate.

Signet shares fell 1.5% to trade at $88.20 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Signet following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained Signet Jewelers with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $90 to $100.

UBS analyst Mauricio Serna maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $118 to $126.

Considering buying SIG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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