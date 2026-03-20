These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Alibaba Following Weak Q3 Results

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday posted weak fiscal third-quarter results.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $40.73 billion, up 2% year-over-year, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $41.26 billion. On a like-for-like basis, excluding revenue from the divested Sun Art and Intime businesses, Alibaba's revenue would have grown 9% Y/Y.

The adjusted earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) came in at $1.01, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.73.

CEO Eddie Wu said Alibaba continued to invest heavily in AI and consumer businesses during the quarter, positioning AI as a key long-term growth driver. "AI is and will continue to be one of our primary growth engines," Wu said.

He noted that Cloud Intelligence revenue rose 36%, with AI-related products delivering a tenth straight quarter of triple-digit growth, while the Model-as-a-Service platform emerged as a new growth engine.

Alibaba shares fell 0.1% to trade at $124.82 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Alibaba following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained Alibaba with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $174 to $164.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $195 to $190.

Mizuho analyst Jason Helfstein maintained Alibaba with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $195 to $190.

Considering buying BABA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock