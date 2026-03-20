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March 20, 2026 8:47 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Core & Main Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 24.

Analysts expect the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company to report quarterly earnings at 42 cents per share, up from 34 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Core & Main's quarterly revenue is $1.6 million, versus $1.7 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 26, Core & Main reported that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Pioneer Supply.

Core & Main shares fell 0.4% to close at $47.50 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying CNM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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