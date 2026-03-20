Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Core & Main Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 24.

Analysts expect the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company to report quarterly earnings at 42 cents per share, up from 34 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Core & Main's quarterly revenue is $1.6 million, versus $1.7 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 26, Core & Main reported that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Pioneer Supply.

Core & Main shares fell 0.4% to close at $47.50 on Thursday.

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