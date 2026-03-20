Bionano Genomics Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, March 23.

Analysts expect the San Diego, California-based company to report a quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $7.85 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 12, Bionano Genomics said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $7.8 million-$8.0 million and FY25 total revenue of $28.4 million-$28.6 million.

Bionano Genomics shares closed at $1.12 on Thursday.

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