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March 20, 2026 3:54 AM 1 min read

Bionano Genomics Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, March 23.

Analysts expect the San Diego, California-based company to report a quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $7.85 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 12, Bionano Genomics said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $7.8 million-$8.0 million and FY25 total revenue of $28.4 million-$28.6 million.

Bionano Genomics shares closed at $1.12 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying BNGO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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