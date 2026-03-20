Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp BioLineRx Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Monday, March 23.

On Nov. 24, BioLine Rx reported third-quarter losses of 22 cents per share, compared to losses of 7 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company reported quarterly sales of $427.000 thousand, down from $4.943 million a year earlier.

Shares of BioLineRx gained 3.4% to close at $2.7094 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $26 on June 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 57%.

Jones Trading analyst Justin Walsh upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $12 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Considering buying BLRX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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