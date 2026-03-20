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March 20, 2026 2:23 AM 1 min read

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, March 19.

Analysts expect the Montreal, Canada-based company to report a quarterly loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.20 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 10, Milestone Pharmaceuticals named David Sandoval as general counsel and chief compliance officer.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.70 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying MIST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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