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A close-up of Five Below sign on building
March 19, 2026 11:07 AM 1 min read

Five Below Boasts 'Strong Start' To Q1, Analyst Expects Higher Volume Weeks Still Ahead

The Five Below Analyst: Feldman maintains an Outperform rating, while raising the price target from $240 to $260.

The Five Below Thesis: The company reported comp of 15.4% and adjusted earnings of $4.31 per share, topping consensus of 14.5% and $4 per share, respectively.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Five Below's results reflect "a broad-based performance across categories, markets, and income cohorts, as well as superior execution," Feldman said in the note.

Management indicated that the company had made a strong start to the first quarter, "although higher volume weeks are still ahead," the analyst wrote.

Management guided to 2026 total sales of $5.2 billion-$5.3 billion and adjusted earnings of $7.74-$8.25 per share, higher than consensus estimates of $5.21 billion and $7.06 per share, respectively, he further stated.

FIVE Price Action: Shares of Five Below had risen by 8.10% to $229.68 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock

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