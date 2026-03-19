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March 19, 2026 10:31 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Five Below Following Strong Q4 Earnings

Five Below reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.73 billion, beating estimates of $1.70 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted adjusted earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of $3.98 per share.

"With a growing store base, strong new store performance, and a differentiated customer value proposition, we believe we are well positioned to drive sustainable sales growth, margin expansion, and long-term shareholder value," said Winnie Park, CEO of Five Below.

Five Below expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion versus estimates of approximately $1.10 billion. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings between $1.57 and $1.69 per share versus estimates of 94 cents per share.

Five Below also introduced fiscal 2026 guidance. The company expects full-year revenue of $5.20 billion to $5.30 billion versus estimates of $5.24 billion, and adjusted earnings of $7.74 to $8.25 per share versus estimates of $7.05 per share.

Five Below shares jumped 8.7% to trade at $230.87 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Five Below following earnings announcement.

  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Five Below with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $240 to $260.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $220 to $260.

Considering buying CL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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