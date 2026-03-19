These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Five Below Following Strong Q4 Earnings

Five Below reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.73 billion, beating estimates of $1.70 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted adjusted earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, beating estimates of $3.98 per share.

"With a growing store base, strong new store performance, and a differentiated customer value proposition, we believe we are well positioned to drive sustainable sales growth, margin expansion, and long-term shareholder value," said Winnie Park, CEO of Five Below.

Five Below expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion versus estimates of approximately $1.10 billion. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings between $1.57 and $1.69 per share versus estimates of 94 cents per share.

Five Below also introduced fiscal 2026 guidance. The company expects full-year revenue of $5.20 billion to $5.30 billion versus estimates of $5.24 billion, and adjusted earnings of $7.74 to $8.25 per share versus estimates of $7.05 per share.

Five Below shares jumped 8.7% to trade at $230.87 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Five Below following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Five Below with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $240 to $260.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $220 to $260.

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