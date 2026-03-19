General Mills Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q3 Results

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Wednesday posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings despite slightly topping revenue estimates.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 64 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents. Quarterly sales of $4.437 billion (down 8% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $4.417 billion.

"We started the year expecting that our investments, divestitures, and unfavorable timing comparisons would drive declines in our sales and earnings results through our first three quarters, even as we improved our volume and market share. And that's what we've seen play out," said General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening.

The firm reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings outlook, keeping guidance unchanged despite recent performance pressures. General Mills reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.37 to $3.54, compared with the $3.50 analyst estimate.

General Mills shares fell 0.2% to trade at $37.50 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on General Mills following earnings announcement.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained General Mills with a Buy and lowered the price target from $50 to $44.

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $60 to $55.

Considering buying GIS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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