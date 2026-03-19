These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On SailPoint Following Q4 Earnings

Sailpoint Inc (NASDAQ:SAIL) on Wednesday reported in-line fourth-quarter EPS results and issued first-quarter guidance below estimates.

SailPoint reported quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $294.647 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $292.610 million.

SailPoint said it sees first-quarter adjusted EPS of 4 cents to 5 cents versus market estimates of 6 cents. The company sees sales of $273.000 million to $277.000 million versus estimates of $284.029 million.

SailPoint shares rose 2.8% to trade at $12.82 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on SailPoint following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari maintained SailPoint with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $26 to $22.

BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $22 to $18.

Considering buying SAIL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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