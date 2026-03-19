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Jabil logo on building facade trees in foreground
March 19, 2026 9:36 AM 1 min read

Jabil Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) on Wednesday delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter 2026 results and raised its full-year outlook.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $2.69, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.51. Quarterly net revenue of $8.28 billion, down by 23.1% year-over-year (Y/Y), outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $7.74 billion.

Jabil expects fiscal third-quarter 2026 net revenue of $8.100 billion-$8.900 billion compared to the analyst estimate of $8.037 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.83-$3.23 against the consensus estimate of $2.89.

The company, known for leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and automation to improve manufacturing and supply chain operations, projects fiscal 2026 net revenue of $34 billion (up from prior forecast of $32.40 billion). The analyst consensus is $32.71 billion.

Jabil shares rose 0.1% to trade at $258.67 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Jabil following earnings announcement.

  • Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained Jabil with a Buy and raised the price target from $255 to $290.
  • B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $280 to $295.
  • Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $275 to $281.

Considering buying JBL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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