FedEx Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) will release earnings results for its third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, March 19.

Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share, down from $4.51 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for FedEx's quarterly revenue is $23.42 billion, versus $22.16 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters and five of the last 10 quarters overall.

FedEx shares fell 1.4% to close at $349.74 on Wednesday.

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