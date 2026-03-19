Signet Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, March 19.

Analysts expect the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company to report quarterly earnings at $6.11 per share, down from $6.62 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Signet's quarterly revenue is $2.34 billion, versus $2.35 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 2, Signet Jewelers posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

Signet shares dipped 7.3% to close at $78.77 on Wednesday.

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Considering buying SIG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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