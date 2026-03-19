Darden Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, March 19.

Analysts expect the Orlando, Florida-based company to report earnings of $2.94 per share. That’s up from $2.80 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Darden's quarterly revenue is $3.33 billion (it reported $3.16 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 18, Darden reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Shares of Darden fell 1.6% to close at $200.71 on Wednesday.

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