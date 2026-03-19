Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Accenture Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will release earnings for its second quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, March 19.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.84 per share. That’s up from $2.82 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s quarterly revenue is $17.83 billion (it reported $16.66 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 16, Accenture disclosed that it has completed the acquisition of Faculty.

Shares of Accenture fell 1.8% to close at $195.15 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying ACN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock