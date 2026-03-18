Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
analysts working
March 18, 2026 1:04 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Fold Holdings Following Q4 Earnings

Fold Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FLD) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 8 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.100 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $10.116 million.

Fold Holdings shares fell 6.7% to trade at $1.04 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Fold Holdings following earnings announcement.

  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained Fold Holdings with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $4.5 to $2.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $7 to $3.

Considering buying FLD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved