These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Fold Holdings Following Q4 Earnings

Fold Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FLD) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.
The company posted quarterly losses of 8 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.100 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $10.116 million.
Fold Holdings shares fell 6.7% to trade at $1.04 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Fold Holdings following earnings announcement.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained Fold Holdings with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $4.5 to $2.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $7 to $3.
Considering buying FLD stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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