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March 18, 2026 12:58 PM 2 min read

Bob's Discount Furniture Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Bob’s Discount Furniture, Inc (NYSE:BOBS) on Tuesday reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

Bobs Discount Furniture reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 21 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $648.827 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $649.335 million.

Bobs Discount Furniture said it sees FY2026 sales of $2.600 billion-$2.625 billion, versus market estimates of $2.615 billion.

Bob’s Discount Furniture shares rose 2.8% to trade at $15.06 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bob’s Discount Furniture following earnings announcement.

Considering buying BOBS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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