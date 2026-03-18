These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Trevi Therapeutics Following Q4 Earnings

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.
The company posted quarterly losses of 6 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 10 cents per share.
Trevi Therapeutics shares fell 2.5% to trade at $10.91 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Trevi Therapeutics following earnings announcement.
- Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained Trevi Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $24.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Judah Frommer maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $19 to $18.
Considering buying TRVI stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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