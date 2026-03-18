These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Andersen Group Following Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings

Andersen Group reported quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 26 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $170.346 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $157.290 million.
Andersen Group said it sees FY2026 sales of $955.000 million-$970.000 million, versus market estimates of $943.340 million.
Andersen shares jumped 16.7% to trade at $29.05 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Andersen following earnings announcement.
- Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained Andersen Group with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $40 to $42.
- UBS analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $32.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained Andersen Group with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $24.
Considering buying ANDG stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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