Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
stocks
March 18, 2026 12:45 PM 2 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Andersen Group Following Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings

Andersen Group reported quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 26 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $170.346 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $157.290 million.

Andersen Group said it sees FY2026 sales of $955.000 million-$970.000 million, versus market estimates of $943.340 million.

Andersen shares jumped 16.7% to trade at $29.05 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Andersen following earnings announcement.

  • Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained Andersen Group with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $40 to $42.
  • UBS analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $32.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained Andersen Group with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $24.

Considering buying ANDG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Posted In:
PT Changes
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved