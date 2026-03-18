HealthEquity Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share, beating market estimates of 90 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $334.586 million versus expectations of $333.046 million.

HealthEquity said it sees FY2027 adjusted EPS of $4.56-$4.65, versus market estimates of $4.54. The company raised its FY2027 sales guidance from $1.380 billion-$1.410 billion to $1.405 billion-$1.415 billion.

HealthEquity shares slipped 0.1% to trade at $79.36 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on HealthEquity following earnings announcement.

RBC Capital analyst Daniel R. Perlin maintained HealthEquity with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $110 to $100.

JP Morgan analyst Alexei Gogolev maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $129 to $123.

Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained HealthEquity with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $125 to $110.

Considering buying HQY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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