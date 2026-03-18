These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Academy Sports Following Q4 Earnings

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.719 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.758 billion.

"We are optimistic the strategies we have in place should enable us to return to consistent comp sales growth," CEO Steve Lawrence said.

Academy Sports expects fiscal 2026 GAAP earnings of $5.65 to $6.15 per share, below the analyst estimate of $6.37 per share.

The company also projects adjusted earnings of $6.10 to $6.60 per share, compared with the analyst estimate of $6.46 per share, and sales of $6.175 billion to $6.355 billion, versus the analyst estimate of $6.468 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors shares gained 4.1% to trade at $51.92 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Academy Sports and Outdoors following earnings announcement.

Considering buying ASO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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