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Nuclear
March 18, 2026 11:58 AM 2 min read

Oklo Ramps Up Spending As July 4 Deadline Looms: Is The Nuclear Startup Ready For Its Big Test?

Here are the key analyst insights:

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

HC Wainwright: Oklo did not report revenues for the quarter "as its products are still in the development stage," Joshi said in a note. The company's R&D expenses rose 52% sequentially to $32.5 million and loss from operations grew to $57.1 million, from $15.4 million in the year-ago quarter, he added.

After the quarter closed, the company raised $1.2 billion through its ATM (at-the-market) program, the analyst stated. "But the most significant near-term catalyst for the company remains achieving criticality of the Atomic Alchemy Groves Test Reactor by July 4, 2026," he further wrote.

Canaccord Genuity: Management detailed "their vision for a scalable, vertically integrated nuclear ecosystem," which has a three-part strategy comprising Power, Fuel, and Isotopes, Gianarikas said.

Needham: Oklo's results highlighted "solid execution and a strengthened balance sheet," Milligan said. The company has around $2.6 billion in pro forma liquidity, which removes "near-term funding risk," he added.

"Operationally, momentum remains solid," the analyst wrote, stating:

  • Aurora INL is under construction with Siemens Energy secured for the power conversion system
  • Meta prepayment agreement anchors the Ohio campus
  • Groves remains on track for July 4, 2026
  • Tennessee Advanced Fuel Center is advancing both site work and NRC licensing

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 0.45% at $60.25 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Vink Fan from Shutterstock

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