Oklo Ramps Up Spending As July 4 Deadline Looms: Is The Nuclear Startup Ready For Its Big Test?

Here are the key analyst insights:

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

HC Wainwright: Oklo did not report revenues for the quarter "as its products are still in the development stage," Joshi said in a note. The company's R&D expenses rose 52% sequentially to $32.5 million and loss from operations grew to $57.1 million, from $15.4 million in the year-ago quarter, he added.

After the quarter closed, the company raised $1.2 billion through its ATM (at-the-market) program, the analyst stated. "But the most significant near-term catalyst for the company remains achieving criticality of the Atomic Alchemy Groves Test Reactor by July 4, 2026," he further wrote.

Canaccord Genuity: Management detailed "their vision for a scalable, vertically integrated nuclear ecosystem," which has a three-part strategy comprising Power, Fuel, and Isotopes, Gianarikas said.

Needham: Oklo's results highlighted "solid execution and a strengthened balance sheet," Milligan said. The company has around $2.6 billion in pro forma liquidity, which removes "near-term funding risk," he added.

"Operationally, momentum remains solid," the analyst wrote, stating:

Aurora INL is under construction with Siemens Energy secured for the power conversion system

Meta prepayment agreement anchors the Ohio campus

Groves remains on track for July 4, 2026

Tennessee Advanced Fuel Center is advancing both site work and NRC licensing

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 0.45% at $60.25 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Vink Fan from Shutterstock