Micron Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will release earnings results for its second quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 18.

Analysts expect the Boise, Idaho-based company to report quarterly earnings at $8.77 per share, up from $1.56 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Micron's quarterly revenue is $19.26 billion, versus $8.05 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Micron shares rose 4.5% to close at $461.69 on Tuesday.

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