Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Williams-Sonoma Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 18.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share. That's down from $3.28 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma's quarterly revenue is $2.42 billion (it reported $2.46 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 2, Williams-Sonoma announced the promotion of Abby Teisch to chief marketing officer.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma fell 0.1% to close at $182.17 on Tuesday.

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