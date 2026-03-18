General Mills Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 18.

Analysts expect the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share. That's down from $1.00 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for General Mills' quarterly revenue is $4.43 billion (it reported $4.84 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

In a press release, the company announced a definitive agreement to sell its business in Brazil.

Shares of General Mills fell 0.6% to close at $38.74 on Tuesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

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