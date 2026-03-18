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March 18, 2026 2:36 AM 2 min read

General Mills Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 18.

Analysts expect the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share. That's down from $1.00 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for General Mills' quarterly revenue is $4.43 billion (it reported $4.84 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

In a press release, the company announced a definitive agreement to sell its business in Brazil.

Shares of General Mills fell 0.6% to close at $38.74 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying GIS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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