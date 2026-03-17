SAIC Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ:SAIC) reported mixed fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings on Monday.

The company reported a quarterly sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $1.75 billion, narrowly missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. The adjusted EPS of $2.62 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.13.

Science Applications lowered its fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS outlook to $9.50–$9.70 from the prior range of $9.90–$10.10, compared with the analyst consensus estimate of $9.56.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $7.0 billion to $7.2 billion, compared with the analyst consensus estimate of $7.3 billion.

The company also projects fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of $705 million to $715 million and free cash flow of more than $600 million.

SAIC shares gained 1.3% to trade at $94.28 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on SAIC following earnings announcement.

Stifel analyst Jonathan Siegmann maintained Science Applications Intl with a Buy and lowered the price target from $128 to $120.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained SAIC with a Hold and lowered the price target from $110 to $95.

Considering buying SAIC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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