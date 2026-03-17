Here are the key analyst insights:

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $100 to $105.

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree reaffirmed a Buy rating and price target of $115.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Needham: Semtech reported solid results and slightly higher-than-expected revenue guidance for Q1 of fiscal 2027. Bolton highlighted:

Datacenter growth due to ACC adoption and the ramp of 1.6T optical modules in the back half of the year

The acquisition of optoelectronics manufacturer HieFo is expected to be earnings accretive within a year of the deal

LoRa is likely to generate long-term growth of around 20%

Management remains on course to divest non-core assets

Benchmark: Semtech posted revenue of $274.4 million and earnings of 44 cents per share. It beat Street expectations by about $1 million and 1 cent per share, respectively. The company guided to first-quarter revenue of $283 million and earnings of 45 cents per share, higher than consensus estimates by around $10 million and 2 cents per share, Acree said.

SMTC Price Action: Shares of Semtech had declined by 5.54% to $84.06 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock