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Semtech HQ Logo On Building
March 17, 2026 11:35 AM 1 min read

Semtech Beats Q4 Expectations, Analyst Says AI Data Center Demand Outpaces Legacy Business Model

Here are the key analyst insights:

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Needham: Semtech reported solid results and slightly higher-than-expected revenue guidance for Q1 of fiscal 2027. Bolton highlighted:

  • Datacenter growth due to ACC adoption and the ramp of 1.6T optical modules in the back half of the year
  • The acquisition of optoelectronics manufacturer HieFo is expected to be earnings accretive within a year of the deal
  • LoRa is likely to generate long-term growth of around 20%
  • Management remains on course to divest non-core assets

Benchmark: Semtech posted revenue of $274.4 million and earnings of 44 cents per share. It beat Street expectations by about $1 million and 1 cent per share, respectively. The company guided to first-quarter revenue of $283 million and earnings of 45 cents per share, higher than consensus estimates by around $10 million and 2 cents per share, Acree said.

SMTC Price Action: Shares of Semtech had declined by 5.54% to $84.06 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock

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